Horoscope: The color car to buy based on your Zodiac sign
All revved up
Looking to get some new wheels, but stuck on what color car should you buy? Decisions, decisions. Can’t settle on one? Your horoscope to the rescue. Signs of the Zodiac let you know what color car to choose.
Aries (March 21 to April 19)
Colors: White, Crimson, Maroon
Taurus (April 20 to May 20)
Color: White, Black
Gemini (May 21 to June 20)
Color: Pearl Gray, White, Green
Cancer (June 21 to July 22)
Colors: White, Silver, Red
Leo (July 23 to August 22)
Colors: Gold, White, Royal Purple
Virgo (August 23 to September 22)
Colors: Light Green, White, Smoky Gray
Libra (September 23 to October 22)
Colors: White, Sapphire Blue, Turquoise
Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)
Colors: White, Chocolate Brown, Burgundy
Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)
Colors: Bronze, Cream, Light Purple
Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)
Colors: Dark Blue, Sapphire Blue, Purple
Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)
Colors: Royal Blue, Dark Blue, Black
Pisces (February 19 to March 20)
Colors: Bronze, Pearl, Gold