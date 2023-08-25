Horoscope: The color car to buy based on your Zodiac sign

All revved up

Looking to get some new wheels, but stuck on what color car should you buy? Decisions, decisions. Can’t settle on one? Your horoscope to the rescue. Signs of the Zodiac let you know what color car to choose.

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

Colors: White, Crimson, Maroon

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Color: White, Black

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

Color: Pearl Gray, White, Green

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

Colors: White, Silver, Red

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

Colors: Gold, White, Royal Purple

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

Colors: Light Green, White, Smoky Gray

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Colors: White, Sapphire Blue, Turquoise

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

Colors: White, Chocolate Brown, Burgundy

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Colors: Bronze, Cream, Light Purple

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

Colors: Dark Blue, Sapphire Blue, Purple

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

Colors: Royal Blue, Dark Blue, Black

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

Colors: Bronze, Pearl, Gold

