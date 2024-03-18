Your horoscope for the 18th March 2024

Overview: Happy New Year! Aries season begins on Tuesday, kicking off a new zodiac cycle and asking for our bravery to initiate new ideas, behaviours, and even relationships. Mars enters on Pisces on Friday and stays there until 30th April, helping us let go of whatever holds us back from this new beginning. A romantic Venus-Jupiter sextile on Sunday is perfect for spontaneous magic. Don’t over-plan, just be!

Read your Sun/Rising sign horoscope

Happy (almost) birthday, Aries! Your season begins on Tuesday. It brings two eclipses with it, so prepare for monumental shifts with clarity, hope, and adaptability. Mars enters your Pisces-ruled closure zone on Friday, empowering you to stay in the present by letting go of the past. This weekend’s Venus-Jupiter sextile is a pleasurable, embodying one, so connect with the wisdom of your bod!

Take a lil sabbatical, Taurus. When Aries season begins on Tuesday, it's time wrap up loose ends, rest, and recharge before your birthday. Mars enters your Pisces-ruled friendship zone on Friday, strengthening your bonds with your community. A Venus-Jupiter sextile this weekend balances your solitude with meaningful socialisation.

Clock out, Gemini! Aries season begins on Tuesday. For the past month, you've been focusing on you career, but now the stars are urging you to initiate a new chapter of friendship and belonging. Mars enters your Pisces-ruled work zone on Friday, helping you find greater freedom and autonomy within your workplace. A Venus-Jupiter sextile this weekend helps you heal from where you’re overdoing it.

Rise and shine, Cancer! Aries season begins on Tuesday and initiates exciting, successful professional development where your dreams become reality. Mars enters your Pisces-ruled wisdom zone on Friday, inspiring you to learn new skills to advance your goals. This weekend’s Venus-Jupiter sextile attracts people that share your values and growth mindset.

Safe travels, Leo! When Aries season begins on Tuesday, you’ll be jet-setting and visiting new spaces (and perhaps schools) that help expand your horizons. Mars enters your Pisces-ruled intimacy zone on Friday, inspiring you to pursue pleasure for pleasure’s sake. This weekend’s Venus-Jupiter sextile wants you to put in the work for intimacy and then enjoy the rewards.

Go deeper, Virgo. Aries season’s start on Tuesday takes your relationships to more powerful places through trust, vulnerability, and sharing your feels. Mars enters your Pisces-ruled romance sector on Friday, empowering you to find the win/win across decisions. A Venus-Jupiter sextile this weekend enhances your vision on love with more optimism, hope, and faith.

Love is blooming, Libra! Aries season begins on Tuesday and attracts new relationships, deepens the dynamics you’re in, and/or completes relationships gently. Mars enters your Pisces-ruled wellbeing zone on Friday, helping you cultivate your mental, physical, and spiritual health. This weekend’s Venus-Jupiter sextile reminds you that the sexiest moments are in the details, so stay sharp and pay attention to them.

It's on you, Scorpio. Aries season’s start on Tuesday helps you take responsibility for your wellbeing as diligently as possible, so you can continue to handle anything that comes your way. Mars enters your Pisces-ruled confidence zone on Friday, giving you a boost to your self-esteem. A Venus-Jupiter sextile this weekend inspires you to see who’s earned your trust and why.

Express yourself, Sag! Aries season begins on Tuesday and empowers you to share the truth of your feelings, thoughts, desires, and fears with the people who need to know. Mars enters your Pisces-ruled heart space on Friday, helping you maintain boundaries for emotional safety. This weekend’s Venus-Jupiter sextile wants you to find joy and pleasure in the little, simple things that give life meaning.

Hey, homebody! Aries season’s start on Tuesday helps you spend time “at home” both externally and internally by normalising your emotions. Mars enters your Pisces-ruled communication sector on Friday, inspiring you to understand subtext, body language, cues, and tones. A Venus-Jupiter sextile this weekend shifts your mental habits in a powerful way to cultivate greater confidence.

Use your words, Aquarius! Aries season begins on Tuesday and helps you communicate with more compassion and clarity. Mars enters your Pisces-ruled income sector on Friday, empowering you find alternative approaches to financial freedom. This weekend’s Venus-Jupiter sextile invites you to see the connections between what you’re feeling emotionally and what you’re feeling physically, too.

Ground down, Pisces. After your birthday month, Aries season helps you find the centre, calm, and the grounded-ness you’re looking for. Mars enters your sign on Friday and gives you the stamina you want to achieve your goals and dreams. A Venus-Jupiter sextile this weekend harmonises your approach to communication and opens up a space for a romance.

You Might Also Like