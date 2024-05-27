Horns’ regional pool revealed, will remain in Texas as road to Omaha begins

The Texas Longhorns didn’t have a great showing in the Big 12 tournament but that didn’t spoil their postseason plans.

Texas will face off with Louisiana in the opening game of the College Station Regional. The hosting Texas A&M Aggies would face off with Grambling first in this double-elimination regional.

The baseball team could match their softball counterparts should they end the Aggies’ season. The regional begins on May 31 and runs through Jun. 3.

The winner of the regional would move on to the Super Regionals with an opportunity to earn a trip to Omaha for the College World Series.

