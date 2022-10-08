Horns down the Sooners into the Dallas sod

How the mighty have fallen.

Just months after Lincoln Riley bolted for Los Angeles, the Texas Longhorns outclassed the Oklahoma Sooners 49-0 on Saturday.

Prior to the game, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables indicated to Oklahoma media that Red River was no more important than any other game. Judging by their uninspired performance, he wasn’t bluffing.

The Sooners were limited on Saturday, but showed a shocking lack of pride and self respect. Texas didn’t show mercy.

Steve Sarkisian called a near perfect offensive game for Texas, seemingly two steps ahead of the defense Brent Venables and Ted Roof put on the field.

The story of the game for Texas was Quinn Ewers who put on a clinic in his first game back from injury. Ewers eviscerated the Sooners’ secondary to the tune of four touchdowns and 289 yards, completing 21 of 31 passing attempts.

The Longhorns are now 4-2 with a record of 2-1 in conference play. Oklahoma falls to 0-3 in conference for the first time since 1998.

