Horns Down in Big 12 Power Rankings after week 7 action

The top of the Big 12 conference is going to be fascinating to watch the rest of the season. As it stands there are four teams in contention for a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

Those four teams, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, and Iowa State, have one or fewer losses in Big 12 play thus far.

The season is just halfway over and there’s a lot still to figure out, but those four teams appear to be at the head of the pack. However, like last year when Oklahoma stormed back from two early-season Big 12 losses, there are only a couple of teams that could legitimately be counted out with a handful of games remaining.

Oklahoma’s in great shape to stay undefeated through Big 12 play, but games with Baylor, Iowa State, and Oklahoma State loom large at the end of their schedule. Even if Oklahoma were to navigate their tough end of the season schedule unscathed, they’ll likely be faced with having to play one of those other three teams for the second time in the Big 12 championship game.

With five games left on the Oklahoma Sooners’ schedule, let’s see how the teams stack up in this week’s Big 12 Power Rankings.

Kansas Jayhawks: 1-5

Oct 16, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Luke Grimm (11) scores a touchdown as Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Cameron Watts (21) misses the tackle during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 10

This week: Lost 41-14 to Texas Tech

Why the Ranking?

Will Kansas ever win a Big 12 conference game again? It feels ridiculous to ask, but at the same time, it feels like they’ll never win another Big 12 conference game in football. At this point, the football team is treading water until men’s basketball tips off.

Up Next: vs. No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners

West Virginia Mountaineers: 2-4

Oct 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) passes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 9

This week: Bye Week

Why the Ranking?

If that win over Virginia Tech feels forever ago, it’s because it is. West Virginia hasn’t won a game in a month after knocking off then No. 15 ranked Hokies.

There isn’t too much further for the West Virginia Mountaineers to fall in the Big 12 hierarchy. On the bright side, they can only go up from here and have a big matchup with TCU this Saturday in Fort Worth to try and end their three-game losing streak.

Up Next: at TCU Horned Frogs

Texas Tech Red Raiders: 5-2

Last Week: 8

Oct 16, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (25) celebrates with linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle (2) and defensive back DaMarcus Fields (23) after intercepting the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

This week: Beat Kansas 41-14

Why the Ranking?

It was an emphatic win for the Texas Tech Red Raiders as they improve to 5-2. At the same time, you don’t get much credit for beating Kansas.

The Red Raiders will have a chance to move up in next week’s edition of the Big 12 power rankings if they can pull off the upset over the Kansas State Wildcats.

Up Next: vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State Wildcats: 3-3

Oct 16, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs against Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Jake Hummel (35) and defensive back Craig McDonald (27) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 7

This week: Lost to Iowa State 33-20

Why the Ranking?

Breece Hall started it off with a 75-yard touchdown run and though Kansas State was able to keep it close in the first quarter, the Wildcats were outscored 23-13 the rest of the way.

Kansas State couldn’t stop the Iowa State ground game and the Wildcats offense was too inconsistent against a strong Cyclones defense.

Up Next: at Texas Tech Red Raiders

TCU Horned Frogs: 3-3

Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs past TCU Horned Frogs safety Nook Bradford (28) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 6

This week: Lost to Oklahoma 52-31

Why the Ranking?

TCU kept it a game until Caleb Williams found Jadon Haselwood with less than a minute left in the first half. That made the score 24-14 and the Sooners never looked back. TCU is a solid team with some weapons that can hurt you. Quentin Johnston was a beast for the Horned Frogs who fell to 3-3 on the season with the loss.

Next up, they get a West Virginia team that’s currently on a three-game losing streak.

Up Next: vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Texas Longhorns: 4-3

Oct 16, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is escorted off the field by police after a loss against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 3

This week: Lost to Oklahoma State 32-24

Why the Ranking?

Oops, they did it again.

One week after losing a 21 point lead over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown, the Texas Longhorns lost a game to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in which they had leads of 14 points in the first half and 11 points in the second half.

Texas struggled against the stout Cowboys’ defense despite another strong performance from running back Bijan Robinson.

Texas gets a much-needed bye week before going to Waco to face a stout Baylor Bears team.

Up Next: Bye Week

Iowa State Cyclones: 4-2

Oct 16, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) passes the ball against Kansas State Wildcats defensive back Tee Denson (8) during the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 5

This week: Beat Kansas State 33-20

Why the Ranking?

After alternating wins and losses through the first four games of the season, the Iowa State Cyclones have gotten back on track with wins over Kansas and Kansas State.

Iowa State didn’t need much from quarterback Brock Purdy with Breece Hall running for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Though they have the loss to Baylor on the Big 12 ledger, the Cyclones can still work their way back into Big 12 title contention with a win over Oklahoma State this weekend.

Up Next: vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys

#20 Baylor Bears: 6-1

Oct 16, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) drops back to pass against the Brigham Young Cougars during the first quarter at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 4

This week: Beat No. 20 BYU 38-24

Why the Ranking?

The Baylor Bears bounced back from their first loss of the season with a resounding win over previously ranked BYU. It was a solid day for Gerry Bohanon, but running back Abram Smith was the star of the show

Up Next: Bye Week

#9 Oklahoma State Cowboys: 6-0

Oct 16, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs in to the end zone for a touchdown in second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 2

This week: Beat Texas 32-24

Why the Ranking?

The Oklahoma State Cowboys overcame deficits of 14 points in the first half and 11 points in the second half to beat the Texas Longhorns in Austin on Saturday. It was another strong performance for the Cowboys who have now beaten three straight AP Top 25 ranked opponents in Baylor, Kansas State, and Texas.

Though Iowa State is unranked, they’re playing much better football right now and should provide another stiff test for the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Up Next: at Iowa State Cyclones

#2 Oklahoma Sooners: 7-0

Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 1

This week: Beat TCU 52-31

Why the Ranking?

Though the defense struggled at times, it made enough stops to help the Oklahoma Sooners secure a win over the TCU Horned Frogs.

Caleb Williams was electric against the Horned Frogs, throwing for 295 yards and four touchdowns. For a true freshman making his first start, he looked every bit the part of starting quarterback at a big-time college football program.

With Kansas next up on the schedule, look for Williams and the Sooners to keep the good times rolling.

Up Next: at Kansas Jayhawks

