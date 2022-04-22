The Hornets’ window to win big has arrived. These coaches could help them succeed

The sudden decision to fire James Borrego on Friday sent what should be a clear message to not only the city of Charlotte but the NBA at large.

The Hornets’ time is now, and they need a coach who can make them a threat to not only compete in the Eastern Conference, but challenge the likes of Miami, Philadelphia and Milwaukee for a trip the NBA Finals.

This is no longer a rebuilding franchise.

The talented young core to build around is there. LaMelo Ball is the best young point guard in the league and made the All-Star game in his second season. Miles Bridges had an all-star caliber season and led the Hornets in scoring. Terry Rozier has solidified himself among the most consistent shooting guards in the NBA, and Cody Martin has developed into an elite defender off the bench.

Meanwhile, Gordon Hayward (when healthy) can be either a piece the Hornets use to win with in the two years remaining on his contract, or someone they trade to acquire pieces that help them reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

There’s a lot to like about the Hornets’ future, and it’s why the way this past season ended under Borrego was such a disappointment, losing by 29 points in an NBA play-in game at Atlanta.

The Hornets need a coach who has proven they can win in the playoffs and can win with a talented roster. They also need someone who can have enough success to keep Ball in Charlotte and end the narrative of “He’s bolting for L.A. as soon as his rookie deal is up.”

Frank Vogel fits that description.

The recently fired Lakers coach won the NBA championship with Los Angeles in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season in the Disney bubble and led an injury-plagued team to last year’s playoffs.

He’s made the playoffs in seven of his 11 seasons as a head coach, twice taking the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals. How Vogel handles relationships with some of his players has come into question recently, with Snoop Dog going so far as to blame him for the way Russell Westbrook’s year ended in L.A., but he has shown he can win.

Story continues

Quin Snyder may also be an option if the Jazz decides to fire him after the playoffs.

Snyder, the former Mike Krzyzewski pupil as a player and coach, has made the playoffs in his last six seasons in Utah, his only head coaching stop in the NBA. Despite his success of reaching the playoffs, the Jazz has never made it past the second round under his direction and trails the fourth-seeded Dallas Mavericks 2-1 in their Western Conference series — and the Mavs are playing without Luka Doncic.

Another option for the Hornets is to look at former players. While they may lack the play-calling and team management experience a seasoned head coach possesses, their leadership style could prove beneficial for a young roster like what Charlotte has. New Orleans (Willie Green), Dallas (Jason Kidd) and Portland (Chauncey Billups) have benefited from that exact approach.

Keep an eye on Sam Cassell,who has built an impressive reputation as an assistant coach in the league since he retired from a 15-year NBA career in 2008. He’s coached under Doc Rivers with the Clippers and 76ers since 2014 and spent the five years before that on the Wizards’ staff.

Cassell, 52, is a three-time NBA champion as a player, most notably the back-to-back he won with Hakeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler and Charlotte resident Vernon Maxwell in 1994 and 1995.

With a roster loaded with the likes of Ball and Bridges, the Hornets job is an attractive one, and there’s never been more pressure in Charlotte to make the right hire.