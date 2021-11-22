Hornets vs. Wizards: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Monday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets face off against Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards on Monday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets are coming off a 115-105 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night, where Miles Bridges scored a career-high 35 points.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Monday, Nov. 22

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports Southeast (Charlotte) and NBC Sports Washington

Hornets at Wizards notable injuries:

Charlotte: P.J. Washington (left elbow hyperextension) is questionable.

Washington: De’Andre Hunter (wrist) and Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

F Gordon Hayward

F Miles Bridges

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

Washington Wizards