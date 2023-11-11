Advertisement

Hornets vs Wizards Game Highlights

NBA.com

The Hornets defeated the Wizards, 124-117. Gordon Hayward recorded 27 points, 9 assists, and 5 rebounds for the Hornets, with LaMelo Ball adding 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists in the victory. Kyle Kuzma tallied 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 assist for the Wizards