Hornets vs. Timberwolves: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Friday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets face Karl Anthony-Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets are coming off a 106-99 victory on Wednesday night over the Orlando Magic.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Friday, Nov. 26

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports Southeast (Charlotte) and Bally Sports North (Minnesota)

Timberwolves at Hornets notable injuries:

Charlotte: No injuries listed.

Minnesota: No injuries listed.

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

F Gordon Hayward

F Miles Bridges

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

Minnesota Timberwolves