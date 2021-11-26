  • Oops!
Hornets vs. Timberwolves: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Friday

Michael Mulford
·1 min read
LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets face Karl Anthony-Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets are coming off a 106-99 victory on Wednesday night over the Orlando Magic.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Friday, Nov. 26

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Southeast (Charlotte) and Bally Sports North (Minnesota)

Timberwolves at Hornets notable injuries:

Charlotte: No injuries listed.

Minnesota: No injuries listed.

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

  • F Gordon Hayward

  • F Miles Bridges

  • C Mason Plumlee

  • G Terry Rozier

  • G LaMelo Ball

Minnesota Timberwolves

  • F Anthony Edwards

  • F Jarred Vanderbilt

  • C Karl Anthony-Towns

  • G D’Angelo Russell

  • G Patrick Beverley

