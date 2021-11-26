Hornets vs. Timberwolves: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Friday
LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets face Karl Anthony-Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Hornets are coming off a 106-99 victory on Wednesday night over the Orlando Magic.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Friday, Nov. 26
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Bally Sports Southeast (Charlotte) and Bally Sports North (Minnesota)
Timberwolves at Hornets notable injuries:
Charlotte: No injuries listed.
Minnesota: No injuries listed.
Probable starting lineups
Charlotte Hornets
F Gordon Hayward
F Miles Bridges
C Mason Plumlee
G Terry Rozier
G LaMelo Ball
Minnesota Timberwolves
F Anthony Edwards
F Jarred Vanderbilt
C Karl Anthony-Towns
G D’Angelo Russell
G Patrick Beverley