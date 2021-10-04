Hornets vs. Thunder preseason preview: How to watch, start time

The Charlotte Hornets kick off their preseason schedule on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and if you were curious as to where to watch, you’re in the right place. The Hornets will look to work through some different rotation options to see how to move forward when the regular season begins.

The likes of LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and Gordon Hayward likely won’t see much action tonight but it will be interesting to see what lineup James Borrego throws out there to see where his head’s at come the regular season. Tonight will be a great test for rookies James Bouknight and Kai Jones as they get their first NBA action under their belt.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:

Date: Monday, Oct. 4

Time: 8 p.m. EDT

Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Channel: No local television, listen on WFNZ 610 AM – 102.5 FM

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

Guard – LaMelo Ball

Guard – Terry Rozier

Forward – Gordon Hayward

Forward – P.J. Washington

Center – Mason Plumlee

Oklahoma City Thunder