Hornets vs. Thunder: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

The Hornets (0-1) host the Thunder (0-0) on Saturday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, moneyline odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet on BetMGM.

The Hornets suffered both a loss and a major injury in their opener, falling to the Cavaliers despite 42 points from Terry Rozier while also seeing starting center Cody Zeller break his hand. That injury will rule him out for a month and put a thin Charlotte frontcourt under a stiffer test in the coming weeks.

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Hornets -2.5

Money line: Hornets -145 / Thunder +120

Over-under: 217.5

Advice and prediction

The Thunder are one of the biggest wild cards in the league this season. For the second year running, their preseason expectations focus on tanking and building around the youth. Last season, they surprised the league by becoming a playoff side.

However, trading away Christ Paul and Steven Adams likely means Oklahoma City will actually be a tanking team this year. Still, the Hornets didn’t exactly raise expectations for their season in their own opener.

It makes betting on the game tricky. For now, give the benefit to the Hornets who have a game under their belt that the Thunder do not and take Hornets -2.5.

Prediction: Hornets 119, Thunder 115

