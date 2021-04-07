Hornets vs. Thunder: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday

After a pair of off days, the Hornets (25-24) have a chance to bounce back against the Thunder (20-30), and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Charlotte suffered back-to-back injuries that left them depleted, resulting in a blowout loss to the Celtics. With two days off to reset, the Hornets get a tanking Oklahoma City team that should offer them a chance to get back on the winning side.

The Thunder will be without Lugentz Dort, Darius Bazley, Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Josh Hall, Mike Muscala and Isaiah Roby.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Wednesday, April 7

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southeast

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

Guard – Terry Rozier

Guard – Devonte’ Graham

Forward – Miles Bridges

Forward – P.J. Washington

Center – Bismack Biyombo

Oklahoma City Thunder