Hornets vs. Thunder: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday

Jacob Rude
·1 min read
After a pair of off days, the Hornets (25-24) have a chance to bounce back against the Thunder (20-30), and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Charlotte suffered back-to-back injuries that left them depleted, resulting in a blowout loss to the Celtics. With two days off to reset, the Hornets get a tanking Oklahoma City team that should offer them a chance to get back on the winning side.

The Thunder will be without Lugentz Dort, Darius Bazley, Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Josh Hall, Mike Muscala and Isaiah Roby.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Wednesday, April 7

  • Time: 8 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southeast

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

  • Guard – Terry Rozier

  • Guard – Devonte’ Graham

  • Forward – Miles Bridges

  • Forward – P.J. Washington

  • Center – Bismack Biyombo

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Guard – Theo Maledon

  • Guard – Svi Mykhailiuk

  • Center – Moses Brown

  • Forward – Kenrich Williams

  • Forward – Aleksej Pokuševski

