Hornets vs. Thunder: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday
After a pair of off days, the Hornets (25-24) have a chance to bounce back against the Thunder (20-30), and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
Charlotte suffered back-to-back injuries that left them depleted, resulting in a blowout loss to the Celtics. With two days off to reset, the Hornets get a tanking Oklahoma City team that should offer them a chance to get back on the winning side.
The Thunder will be without Lugentz Dort, Darius Bazley, Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Josh Hall, Mike Muscala and Isaiah Roby.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Wednesday, April 7
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southeast
Probable starting lineups
Guard – Terry Rozier
Guard – Devonte’ Graham
Forward – Miles Bridges
Forward – P.J. Washington
Center – Bismack Biyombo
Guard – Theo Maledon
Guard – Svi Mykhailiuk
Center – Moses Brown
Forward – Kenrich Williams
Forward – Aleksej Pokuševski