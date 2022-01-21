Hornets vs. Thunder: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Friday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are back home to host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (25-20) are coming off a 111-102 victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, led by Terry Rozier and his 28 points and 10 assists.

The Thunder (14-30) are coming off a 118-96 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, losing their third-straight game.

How To Watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 21

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports SE

Notable Injuries

Hornets: P.J. Washington (hip) is day-to-day.

Thunder: Kenrich Williams (health and safety protocols) and Derrick Favors (back) are out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

F Gordon Hayward

F Miles Bridges

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

Oklahoma City Thunder

F Josh Giddey

F Aaron Wiggins

C Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

G Luguentz Dort

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

[mm-video type=video id=01fs9yw2hpkhcj8g2tmm playlist_id=01f09kz5ecxq9bp57b player_id=01eqbvq570kgj8vfs7 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01fs9yw2hpkhcj8g2tmm/01fs9yw2hpkhcj8g2tmm-176e9a3ad499593efe0c8d4ef1f5ac0f.jpg]

[listicle id=46521]

1

1