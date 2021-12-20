Hornets vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Charlotte Hornets (16-15) play against the Phoenix Suns (5-5) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday December 19, 2021
Charlotte Hornets 17, Phoenix Suns 37 (Q2 11:42)
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Three quarters to turn this around.
#AllFly
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 37 #Hornets 15.
End of 1st quarter.
This is with Chris Paul only taking one shot and having not scored.
Eight players have already scored for Phoenix. Shooting 56% FG (6-of-10 on 3s.
Charlotte 20.7% FG (1-of-11 on 3s). Three turnovers led to seven #Suns points. – 8:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 37, CHA 15
Ayton: 9 Pts, 9 Reb, 3-3 FG
Bridges: 8 Pts, 3-4 FG
Booker: 4 Pts, 2-7 FG
Hayward: 5 Pts
PHX: 14-25 FG, 6-10 3P
CHA: 6-29 FG, 1-11 3P – 8:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
More of this. Keep fighting!
@Kelly Oubre | @HornetsOnBally
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Hornets are 6-of-29 from the field and 1-for-11 on 3s. Suns lead by 22 through the first quarter. – 8:35 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
End of first Q: Suns 37, #Hornets 15 – 8:35 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
In the 2k club. 🎉
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Suns are so matter-of-fact that it doesn’t feel like they’re beating you by 18 in the first quarter. Just feels like business – 8:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Oubre with the easy dunk.
Timeout #Suns.
Up 18, but Williams clearly not happy after that play. #Hornets. – 8:31 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
You love to see 1️⃣ on the hardwood again.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
CP3 with the feed to Book 🔥
pic.twitter.com/sSijbm64j9 – 8:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker takes first rest.
Monty Williams said he’d keep an eye on him as Booker is coming off missing seven games with a hamstring injury.
Has four points on 2-of-7 shooting. #Suns up 20. – 8:29 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Welcome back, @Devin Booker. 🙌
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets are down 20 in the first quarter. Not ideal. – 8:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Payne just blocked Gordon Hayward from behind. Suns hit a 3 the next possession. They’re up 29-9 early and looking dominant – 8:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Oubre, Ayton already went at each other right out the gate as Ayton looked to post him up and Oubre knocked ball away for steal.
Those two started the whole “Valley Boyz” when Oubre was in Phoenix.
#Suns up 26-9. – 8:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker with the backdoor slam off Paul feed. #Suns up 15.
Timeout #Hornets with 5:14 left in 1st quarter.
Before game, Charlotte coach James Borrego said you can tell how his team is going to play from the first five, six minutes.
Down 24-9. Not a good sign for Charlotte. – 8:25 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Gonna be some unhappy fellas in Phoenix tonight over missed calls. Only two refs tonight for Suns-Hornets – 8:23 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Make sure you’re sitting down before you finish reading this tweet but I think I’m going to go out on a limb and say the Suns are better with Devin Booker.
Suns up 24-9 seven minutes in – 8:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Oubre set to check in. #Suns #Hornets – 8:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns’ offense is noticeably better just having Devin Booker on the floor. He’s only 1-for-4 to start, but Phoenix is up 11, starting the game 7-for-11 from the floor – 8:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker to the rim in transition. #Suns up 11 as Hayward answers on other end. – 8:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges with 8 early points. Always a good sign. – 8:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns up 11 as they’re 3-of-5 from 3. – 8:21 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
First player off the bench tonight: PJ Washington. – 8:20 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo has had two 3-pointers go halfway down and spin out. #Hornets are 1 for 9 to start the game. – 8:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns All-Star Devin Booker returns from left hamstring injury for Sunday’s game vs. #Hornets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton already up to FT attempts 3 and 4 for the game and we’re not even 3 minutes in. Book has yet to hit a shot but he looks okay physically – 8:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Only two referees for #Suns–#Hornets game as Zach Zarba and Eric Dalen are under #NBA‘s health and safety protocols azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:13 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
JaVale McGee handshake line before pumping up the bench
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Stretching the legs. 🐰
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs’ deficits in last 5 games:
vs DEN: down by 32
vs NOP: down by 2
vs CHA: down by 30
@ UTA: down by 17
@ SAC: down by 15 – 8:10 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Oh and the irony that now I’m in the USA and can’t watch the Hornets game on a TV and I’m stuck watching it on my I pad is not lost on me. – 8:06 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Hornets Hoops >>> Sunday Scaries
📍 – Phoenix, AZ
🆚 – @Phoenix Suns
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/BShUoiFVq6 – 8:05 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Pregame preparations ✅
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Only two referees for tonight’s #Suns–#Hornets game.
Brent Barnaky and Bill Kennedy.
Why?
Zach Zarba and Eric Dalen are both unavailable as they’re in the league’s health and safety protocols, said NBA officials.
Kennedy is from Phoenix. – 7:44 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🌵🌵🌵🌵🌵
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/mbNsEVi0UA – 7:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
So the Suns play the Hornets (Cody Martin), Lakers (Frank Vogel and 6 players) and Warriors (Andrew Wiggins) this week.
Feels like it’ll take a miracle for them to come out of this stretch unscathed – 7:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
You’ve seen Devin Booker do this before.
Working that hamstring before tonight’s game vs. #Hornets. #Suns pic.twitter.com/9fo4CiC62u – 7:30 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
T H E F I V E
#ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/P1BYwIAJkS – 7:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker getting ready for return after missing 7 games with hamstring injury.
Check out shooting with either hand and Jae Crowder catching touchdowns.
Wait for the latter. #Suns pic.twitter.com/lbzo5oDJ19 – 7:28 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Ready to roll.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Play hard and have fun! We love it! 👊
@GEICO | @Miles Bridges pic.twitter.com/pdMuojpVJZ – 7:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Can confirm screams still follow Kelly Oubre Jr. – 7:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker is back
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Devin Booker will return tonight after missing seven games with a hamstring injury, the Suns announced.
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Tonight’s @BannerHealth Health Update: pic.twitter.com/JXFn0Sh8JP – 7:10 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs PHX
Cody Martin has been placed in the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols and will be listed as OUT for tonight’s game.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/J5qZxlG7eS – 7:09 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Tsunami Papi is here
Monty Williams said yesterday that Oubre is in that group with Rubio, Baynes and others he is indebted to because of how they helped at the start of Williams’ program in Phoenix pic.twitter.com/AreNizelMd – 7:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Book back
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Borrego said he may go with Ish Smith tonight against the Suns when filling some of Cody Martin’s minutes. pic.twitter.com/i3xGyiSdSj – 7:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kelly Oubre Jr. for 3.
He’s shooting a career high from deep for #Hornets. #Suns pic.twitter.com/fnYrD5DNWO – 7:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kelly Oubre Jr. back in building with #Hornets. Facing former team tonight. #Suns pic.twitter.com/75a8OFfzW0 – 7:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Yep. He’s back.
Devin Booker. #Suns pic.twitter.com/vjpEUIZrAH – 7:01 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Sunday night fits.
#YouDoYou | @playatgila pic.twitter.com/W6coW9OEDa – 6:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
He’s back.
Devin Booker. #Suns
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 6:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Appropriate respect.”
#Hornets coach James Borrego on facing #NBA top teams as they face #Suns tonight. – 6:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He risked being thrown out of my office.” #Suns coach Monty Williams on #Hornets coach James Borrego telling him ‘no’ about a situation when he was an assistant in New Orleans under him. – 6:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“From a vocabulary standpoint, I have no idea what the guys say.” Monty Williams joking about Jarrett Jack being able to tell him what the #Suns players are saying.
But on a serious note, he’s very happy to add Jack to the staff. – 6:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said the practice the Suns had yesterday was enough up and down to allow Devin Booker to get some good burn and feel good about him returning tonight. They’ll keep an eye on him tonight – 6:17 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Monty Williams said Devin Booker is playing tonight. He’s missed the last 7 games – 6:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker (hamstring) in. #Suns – 6:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
We in here. #Suns #Hornets #NBA pic.twitter.com/aaOHqJmPdw – 6:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Hornets say Cody Martin has entered the health and safety protocols. Charlotte has had several players in them over the past couple weeks. – 6:02 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Cody Martin has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s game against Phoenix. #Hornets are going to be down a key defender versus the Suns and most likely in Utah and Denver, too. – 6:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin has been placed in the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols and will be listed as OUT for tonight’s game at PHX – 6:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns confirm Devin Booker will play tonight after missing the last 7 games due a hamstring injury – 5:46 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Phoenix Suns say that Devin Booker is now available to play – 5:46 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
INJURY UPDATE: Devin Booker (left hamstring strain) is available to play tonight.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
After missing seven consecutive games with hamstring injury, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker will return tonight at home against Charlotte, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 5:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s played extremely well. Better than I anticipated and I think he’s even got more in him left on the bone.” James Borrego.
Former #Suns wing Kelly Oubre Jr. helping #Hornets become playoff contender as he faces former team today.
“It’s a blessing.” https://t.co/en5z1R3n6u pic.twitter.com/2iF6FFbJhk – 5:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Arizona Republic’s #NBA power rankings: Red-hot #Grizzlies make their way into Top 5; #Suns, #Warriors still 1-2 (w/video) #GrindCity azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:53 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Read @sam_perley's Game Day Notes — then drop YOUR keys to the game below! 👇
#AllFly | @LendingTree
#AllFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/ETH7Lg8Y3S – 4:30 PM
