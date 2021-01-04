Hornets vs. Sixers: How to watch, TV channel, start time (Jan. 4)
The Hornets (2-4) will complete their two-game mini-series in Philadelphia against the Sixers (5-1) on Monday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
On Saturday, the Hornets gave up a large run in the first quarter and never fought back into the game, falling 127-112. Given the condensed, unique scheduling of the 2020-21 season, the two sides meet again on Monday.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Monday, Jan. 4
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox Sports Southeast – Charlotte
Probable starting lineups
Guard – Terry Rozier
Guard – Devonte’ Graham
Forward – Gordon Hayward
Forward – P.J. Washington
Center – Bismack Biyombo
Philadelphia 76ers
Guard – Ben Simmons
Guard – Seth Curry
Forward – Danny Green
Forward – Tobias Harris
Center – Joel Embiid