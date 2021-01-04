Breaking news:

Hornets vs. Sixers: How to watch, TV channel, start time (Jan. 4)

Jacob Rude
·1 min read

The Hornets (2-4) will complete their two-game mini-series in Philadelphia against the Sixers (5-1) on Monday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

On Saturday, the Hornets gave up a large run in the first quarter and never fought back into the game, falling 127-112. Given the condensed, unique scheduling of the 2020-21 season, the two sides meet again on Monday.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Monday, Jan. 4

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: Fox Sports Southeast – Charlotte

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

  • Guard – Terry Rozier

  • Guard – Devonte’ Graham

  • Forward – Gordon Hayward

  • Forward – P.J. Washington

  • Center – Bismack Biyombo

Philadelphia 76ers

  • Guard – Ben Simmons

  • Guard – Seth Curry

  • Forward – Danny Green

  • Forward – Tobias Harris

  • Center – Joel Embiid

