Hornets vs. Rockets: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Saturday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets hit the road to take on the Houston Rockets on Saturday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets are coming off dominant 133-115 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 27

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports Southeast (Charlotte) and AT&T SportsNet Southwest (Houston)

Timberwolves at Hornets notable injuries:

Charlotte: Mason Plumlee (calf) is questionable.

Minnesota: Jalen Green (hamstring) is out.

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

F Gordon Hayward

F Miles Bridges

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

Houston Rockets