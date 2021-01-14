Hornets vs. Raptors: How to watch, TV channel, start time (Jan. 14)

After having their win streak snapped on Wednesday, the Hornets (6-6), on the second night of a back-to-back, travel to Tampa to take on the Raptors (2-8) looking to start a new win streak, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

One of the biggest storyline coming out of the Hornets loss to Dallas on Wednesday was the health of Gordon Hayward, who left the game with a left hip strain in the third quarter and did not return. Ahead of Thursday’s game, though, Hayward is listed as probable on the team’s injury report.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Thursday, Jan. 14

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports Southeast – Charlotte

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

Guard – Terry Rozier

Guard – Devonte’ Graham

Forward – Gordon Hayward

Forward – P.J. Washington

Center – Bismack Biyombo

Toronto Raptors