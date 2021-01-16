Hornets vs. Raptors: How to watch, TV channel, start time (Jan. 16)

The Hornets (6-7) look to bounce back from falling to Toronto (3-8) on Thursday with a rematch on Saturday, travel to Tampa to take on the Raptors (2-8) looking to start a new win streak, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Charlotte will look to have Gordon Hayward return to the side after missing Wednesday’s game. In that contest, the Hornets started slowly before a fourth-quarter comeback nearly helped them early the win.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 16

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports Southeast – Charlotte

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

Guard – Terry Rozier

Guard – Devonte’ Graham

Forward – Gordon Hayward

Forward – P.J. Washington

Center – Bismack Biyombo

Toronto Raptors