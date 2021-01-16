Hornets vs. Raptors: How to watch, TV channel, start time (Jan. 16)
The Hornets (6-7) look to bounce back from falling to Toronto (3-8) on Thursday with a rematch on Saturday, travel to Tampa to take on the Raptors (2-8) looking to start a new win streak, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
Charlotte will look to have Gordon Hayward return to the side after missing Wednesday’s game. In that contest, the Hornets started slowly before a fourth-quarter comeback nearly helped them early the win.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, Jan. 16
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox Sports Southeast – Charlotte
Probable starting lineups
Guard – Terry Rozier
Guard – Devonte’ Graham
Forward – Gordon Hayward
Forward – P.J. Washington
Center – Bismack Biyombo
Guard – Kyle Lowry
Guard – Fred Van Vleet
Forward – OG Anunoby
Forward – Pascal Siakam
Center – Alex Len