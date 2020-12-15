Hornets vs. Raptors Recap: The good, the bad and the LaMelo Ball

The Charlotte Hornets put up a longer fight on Monday in their second preseason game at home against the Toronto/Tamp Bay Raptors on Monday but the result was still the same as the visitors came away with a 112-109 win.

Six players reached double figures in scoring for the Hornets. Terry Rozier (15) and Devonte’ Graham (13) were an efficient 10-of-21 combined on the night while Gordon Hayward added 14 points. Malik Monk also made his season debut after missing the majority of training camp due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Toronto’s Fred VanVleet poured in a game-high 23 points despite only playing 22 minutes on the night, sitting out the final quarter-and-a-half.

The Good - Consistent effort

On Saturday, the highs were high and the lows were low for the Hornets. A huge first quarter gave Charlotte a double-digit lead that disappeared by halftime. On Monday, the effort was far more consistent. The highs were as high but the lows weren't as low but the result was a competitive effort for the entire game versus just one quarter or one half like in game one. It was an expected step forward for a team still working out the wrinkles of adding two players like LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward to the mix. But the fact it was a step forward is a positive sign halfway through the preseason for Charlotte.

The Bad - Turnovers

For the second straight game, the Hornets struggled to take care of the ball, tallying 25 turnovers. Again, it's a byproduct of multiple things like integrating two new players, playing in a new system and a shortened preseason but it doesn't make them excusable. That most of them were live-ball turnovers led to the Raptors scoring 36 points off turnovers. Those types of margins will win or lose games for the Hornets when the contests really start to matter.

The LaMelo Ball - On the board

LaMelo Ball finally got on the board in terms of scoring on Monday, knocking down a three-pointer for his first unofficial basket in his NBA career. He continued scoring, eventually notching 12 points on 3-of-9 shooting from the field, 2-of-5 from beyond the arc and 4-of-6 at the line. The rebounding was down as Ball finished with just three after tallying 10 in his debut. The assists were down as well but each of Ball's two assists were alley-oops. Ball also recorded a steal, a block but turned the ball over three times.