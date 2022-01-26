Hornets vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Toronto RaptorsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Charlotte Hornets (26-21) play against the Toronto Raptors (22-22) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 25, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 31, Toronto Raptors 41 (Q2 10:52)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors have 10 personal fouls. The Hornets have 0. And I think the officiating has been fine. – 7:44 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
✔️🟣🟣🟣
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/iTy25ZGbJg – 7:43 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors lead 39-27 after one quarter on Charlotte despite 10 free throw attempts for Hornets, zero for Toronto. Three-point shooting matters. – 7:41 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Can’t see anything that happened in the Champagnie-Washington fracas that would cause the league to do anything extra; which would be a concern for the under-manned Raptors going to Chicago tomorrow – 7:41 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors in the 1st quarter vs the depleted Blazers 2 days ago: 15 points, 19% FG, 3-13 3P.
Raptors in the 1st quarter vs Charlotte, without VanVleet and Barnes, tonight: 39 points, 62% FG, 7-11 3P.
They lead by 12, and it all makes total sense 🤷♂️ – 7:41 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 39-27 after a quarter, Trent’s got 13 and he’ll be firing ’em up at will all night, I’d suspect
As well he should – 7:40 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Gary Trent Jr. is totally having that “we only have six guys at men’s league” vibe tonight. Letting it fly. – 7:38 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Wow, Justin Champagnie and PJ Washington are both ejected for what looked like a pretty minor scuffle. So the Raptors, who were already without VanVleet, Barnes and Birch, are down another body.
Watanabe checks in, and… wait… is that Malachi Flynn’s music? – 7:38 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
That’s Malachi Flynn’s music – 7:37 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Champagnie and Washington get tossed. Totally get Champagnie’s instinct there — and my lizard brain applauds it – but Raptors are gonna miss him and just as important he’s gonna miss the minutes. A mistake by the rookie. – 7:37 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Barton picks up third foul, and in comes … Malachi Flynn. – 7:37 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Malachi Flynn is about to check in – 7:37 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Now 3 fouls on Banton, Chamagnie’s out; Raptors getting low on skinny-ish, 6-8ish guys – 7:37 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Wow. Justin Champagnie and PJ Washington ejected! Might not have even gotten two minutes for roughing had the ice been down here. – 7:36 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Yo that was a dirty hit from PJ Washington on the other end. Refs are only gonna see Champagnie’s hit and view him as the instigator though. – 7:34 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors are doing a MUCH better job of attacking the zone than they did vs Portland on Sunday. They’re being patient, swinging the ball, getting into the lane and generating good looks from 3. The biggest difference from the other night, though: they’re hitting their shots. – 7:33 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I’m telling you, Justin Champagnie is a consistent corner three away from being a TO folk hero. Book it. – 7:33 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
We’ve got some Justin Champagnie contretemps with P.J. Washington, I believe. – 7:32 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list Tyler Cook questionable vs. Raptors with his left eye contusion. Nikola Vucevic (left patella contusion) is probable. – 7:32 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors get a Siakam layup and a Trent 3 against first two Hornet zone possessions – 7:31 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Dalano Banton had made one corner three-pointer all season, shooting 1-for-6, before nailing two early here. Had shown some expanded range while dominating G League recently. – 7:28 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 32-18 at second timeout, Banton’s made a couple of 3s and the kid just runs hard everywhere
And it’s his third game in three days; ah, to be young again – 7:28 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
😤 @OG Anunoby pic.twitter.com/yzzXh04pOY – 7:28 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
At some point the Raptors are going to miss a shot. I mean, conceptually. – 7:27 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
One thing Banton does consistently that Malachi Flynn hasn’t when I’ve seen him in G-League? Run hard as hell to corners when you don’t have the ball. Banton did it that time and earned a wide-open three. Couldn’t be an easier thing to do in the game, but some guys don’t . – 7:26 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors are missing their best shooter and a high scoring rookie and have 26 points in about 6 1/2 minutes and are shooting 73 per cent from the field
Sports is stupid fun – 7:24 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
There it is 👌
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/sNAF7nMo7j – 7:20 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors make 8 of their first 12 shots; up 6 at first timeout – 7:20 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
G League superstar Dalano Banton is the first off the bench for the Raptors. Outside of an early 8-second violation, they’ve done a pretty good job of initiating O without a traditional PG on the floor. – 7:19 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Naturally, missing their likely All-Star point guard and their likely All-Rookie forward, the Raptors are off to their best offensive start in weeks. 18-12 early. – 7:19 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Dalano Banton is first off the bench, relieving Chris Boucher. – 7:18 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Banton first off bench; Raptors have to stop dribble penetration – 7:18 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
First reserve will be Dalano Banton. – 7:18 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
8-second violation Raptors, imagine non-traditional PGs will see some 94-foot pressure – 7:13 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
With Fred VanVleet out vs. Hornets, it might worth noting the rest of the Raptors are shooting 32.1 per cent from three, which would be 2nd worst in NBA. With VanVleet (39.3 on 407 attempts) they shoot 34.1 which is 21st. – 7:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s about that time…
📍 – Toronto, ON
🆚 – @Toronto Raptors
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/d1MgVmg1rV – 6:59 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Doing Hornets/Raptors and not sharing notes/insights with the late, great Rick Bonnell absolutely sucks
Miss you, my friend – 6:53 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s @invisalign Starting Lineup pic.twitter.com/xfRCX4Qcq0 – 6:52 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Time to take your game-watching experience to the next level.
Check out Game Time in our app for the chance to win Merch and a signed Scottie B jersey 👀
📲: https://t.co/QwAD1fF392 pic.twitter.com/3dKJWgukgd – 6:50 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
In addition to Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes is also out with wrist swelling.
Siakam, Trent, Anunoby, Boucher and Achiuwa start. – 6:45 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Barnes (wrist) is a late add to injured list, joining Fred VanVleet (knee) and Khem Birch (nose):
Starters vs. Charlotte: Siakam, Trent, Anunoby, Boucher, Achiuwa. – 6:37 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
RaptorsPR, going through a flurry of work, now tell us Siakam, Trent, Anunoby, Boucher and Achiuwa will start this evening’s contest – 6:34 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Barnes is OUT tonight. Raptors will be without VanVleet, Birch and now Scottie vs Charlotte. – 6:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
5️⃣ 🖐 5️⃣ 🖐 5️⃣
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/X29hgqJkYq – 6:30 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors update: Barnes is a no-go this evening – 6:27 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Also, James Borrego said Jalen McDaniels did not not travel with the team for its two-game trip. Timetable for McDaniels is unclear but he’s expected to be out a while. He’s apparently never had a sprained ankle so there is no history to refer back to. – 6:15 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Hot topic … like your everyday clothes pic.twitter.com/VZPjh7F4D7 – 6:08 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors say Scottie Barnes is questionable due to swelling in his right wrist. – 5:44 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Sounds like James Bouknight could potentially be in the mix to be included in the rotation for the second straight game. He saw time in Sunday’s loss to Atlanta with Gordon Hayward out. – 5:44 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Fun moment pre-game as @KC_Shibata told Raptors head coach Nick Nurse Japanese NBA fans were concerned re: Yuta Watanabe’s G-League stint. Said that before fans learned Watanabe had asked to go down, the attitude was “Nick Nurse, what is he doing?”. Said Nurse: “Tough crowd.” – 5:42 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes is now questionable with right wrist swelling – 5:40 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors now saying Scottie Barnes is questionable with a right wrist swelling. – 5:40 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No Fred VanVleet for the Raptors tonight, Nick suggested Achiuwa will replace him in a big starting lineup – 5:34 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Gordon Hayward is out for tonight’s game against Toronto. Will be the second straight game he’s missed. – 5:26 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs TOR
Gordon Hayward (R Foot Discomfort) is out.
Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/UzhMxFPyzz – 5:26 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Nurse says Precious Achiuwa will get the start tonight with Fred out. – 5:24 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Precious Achiuwa will start in VanVleet’s place. – 5:24 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“He’s been awesome,” – Nurse says of Chris Boucher. Says turning point came after he played really poorly vs. CLE on Boxing Day. Played more to his role since. – 5:21 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
VanVleet is out (knee) vs. Hornets tonight. – 5:17 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet is not playing against Charlotte on Tuesday with knee soreness. – 5:16 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Fred VanVleet won’t play tonight. – 5:16 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Fred VanVleet is out – 5:16 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet will not play tonight – 5:16 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet (knee soreness) is OUT tonight. – 5:16 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR ROY Predictor standings, determined by our Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Scottie Barnes: 5.51
2. Evan Mobley: 5.37
3. Franz Wagner: 4.88
4. Josh Giddey: 3.62
5. Herbert Jones: 3.38
6. Cade Cunningham: 3.3
7. Chris Duarte: 2.85
8. Omer Yurtseven: 2.16 pic.twitter.com/Zgk5rc8Oo3 – 4:20 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
There’s been a lot of “This is a big game” talk recently, but the Raptors game tonight is essentially game 1 of a 3 game series against TOR who are challengers for a play in slot. We see them all three times in the next 14 games – 3:44 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
NBA announced a new format for the Rising Stars Challenge. Might be of note considering the likelihood of LaMelo being among the 12 second-year players invited. pic.twitter.com/ptGWal3OEV – 3:17 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2016, the @Sacramento Kings DeMarcus Cousins scored a career-high 56 points in a loss to the Hornets.
Cousins, who scored 48 points the previous game, is the only player in franchise history to score at least 45 points in consecutive games. pic.twitter.com/HrSdUhYS99 – 3:01 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Through games on Jan. 24, here’s how all members of the Toronto Raptors have fared on both ends of the floor during the 2021-22 NBA season, per TPA. pic.twitter.com/6ZWy2YEN24 – 3:00 PM
Goran Dragic @Goran_Dragic
Some good news! 🙌🙌 Together with @Lympo_io, I am creating #TheDragon 🐲 collection of digital sports cards. 💪
They’ll be available on the Lympo platform soon! pic.twitter.com/p3FwvtLgmy – 2:44 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Most consecutive games with 39+ minutes over the last 5 years:
Fred VanVleet: 8 (active)
Damian Lillard: 8 (Aug. 2020)
Pascal Siakam: 7 (ended Sunday) – 2:16 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet is now questionable for tonight’s game – 2:06 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors are listing Fred VanVleet as questionable tonight vs. Charlotte with soreness in his right knee. Toronto is 0-3 in games VanVleet has missed this season. – 2:05 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Seems newsy that the Raptors just told us that Fred VanVleet is questionable with knee soreness for tonight – 1:47 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet is questionable for tonight’s game with right knee soreness. – 1:47 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Afternoon hoops at The Fieldhouse. Mad Ants hosting the Maine Celtics, featuring Juwan Morgan and Denzel Valentine, today and Thursday.
Despite returning from New Orleans with the Pacers at 2am, Terry Taylor is playing and has a double-double (24/10). pic.twitter.com/pC0WznVvCc – 1:16 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
𝙈𝙊𝙑𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙁𝙊𝙍𝙒𝘼𝙍𝘿 👉✈️
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/1K6RfaDzj7 – 1:16 PM