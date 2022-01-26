Hornets vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (26-21) play against the Toronto Raptors (22-22) at Scotiabank Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 25, 2022

Charlotte Hornets 31, Toronto Raptors 41 (Q2 10:52)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The Raptors have 10 personal fouls. The Hornets have 0. And I think the officiating has been fine. – 7:44 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Raptors lead 39-27 after one quarter on Charlotte despite 10 free throw attempts for Hornets, zero for Toronto. Three-point shooting matters. – 7:41 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Can’t see anything that happened in the Champagnie-Washington fracas that would cause the league to do anything extra; which would be a concern for the under-manned Raptors going to Chicago tomorrow – 7:41 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Raptors in the 1st quarter vs the depleted Blazers 2 days ago: 15 points, 19% FG, 3-13 3P.

Raptors in the 1st quarter vs Charlotte, without VanVleet and Barnes, tonight: 39 points, 62% FG, 7-11 3P.

They lead by 12, and it all makes total sense 🤷‍♂️ – 7:41 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors up 39-27 after a quarter, Trent’s got 13 and he’ll be firing ’em up at will all night, I’d suspect

As well he should – 7:40 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Gary Trent Jr. is totally having that “we only have six guys at men’s league” vibe tonight. Letting it fly. – 7:38 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Wow, Justin Champagnie and PJ Washington are both ejected for what looked like a pretty minor scuffle. So the Raptors, who were already without VanVleet, Barnes and Birch, are down another body.

Watanabe checks in, and… wait… is that Malachi Flynn’s music? – 7:38 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

That’s Malachi Flynn’s music – 7:37 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Champagnie and Washington get tossed. Totally get Champagnie’s instinct there — and my lizard brain applauds it – but Raptors are gonna miss him and just as important he’s gonna miss the minutes. A mistake by the rookie. – 7:37 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Barton picks up third foul, and in comes … Malachi Flynn. – 7:37 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Malachi Flynn is about to check in – 7:37 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Now 3 fouls on Banton, Chamagnie’s out; Raptors getting low on skinny-ish, 6-8ish guys – 7:37 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Wow. Justin Champagnie and PJ Washington ejected! Might not have even gotten two minutes for roughing had the ice been down here. – 7:36 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Yo that was a dirty hit from PJ Washington on the other end. Refs are only gonna see Champagnie’s hit and view him as the instigator though. – 7:34 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Raptors are doing a MUCH better job of attacking the zone than they did vs Portland on Sunday. They’re being patient, swinging the ball, getting into the lane and generating good looks from 3. The biggest difference from the other night, though: they’re hitting their shots. – 7:33 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

I’m telling you, Justin Champagnie is a consistent corner three away from being a TO folk hero. Book it. – 7:33 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

We’ve got some Justin Champagnie contretemps with P.J. Washington, I believe. – 7:32 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls list Tyler Cook questionable vs. Raptors with his left eye contusion. Nikola Vucevic (left patella contusion) is probable. – 7:32 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors get a Siakam layup and a Trent 3 against first two Hornet zone possessions – 7:31 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Dalano Banton had made one corner three-pointer all season, shooting 1-for-6, before nailing two early here. Had shown some expanded range while dominating G League recently. – 7:28 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors up 32-18 at second timeout, Banton’s made a couple of 3s and the kid just runs hard everywhere

And it’s his third game in three days; ah, to be young again – 7:28 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

At some point the Raptors are going to miss a shot. I mean, conceptually. – 7:27 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

One thing Banton does consistently that Malachi Flynn hasn’t when I’ve seen him in G-League? Run hard as hell to corners when you don’t have the ball. Banton did it that time and earned a wide-open three. Couldn’t be an easier thing to do in the game, but some guys don’t . – 7:26 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors are missing their best shooter and a high scoring rookie and have 26 points in about 6 1/2 minutes and are shooting 73 per cent from the field

Sports is stupid fun – 7:24 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors make 8 of their first 12 shots; up 6 at first timeout – 7:20 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

G League superstar Dalano Banton is the first off the bench for the Raptors. Outside of an early 8-second violation, they’ve done a pretty good job of initiating O without a traditional PG on the floor. – 7:19 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Naturally, missing their likely All-Star point guard and their likely All-Rookie forward, the Raptors are off to their best offensive start in weeks. 18-12 early. – 7:19 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Dalano Banton is first off the bench, relieving Chris Boucher. – 7:18 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Banton first off bench; Raptors have to stop dribble penetration – 7:18 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

First reserve will be Dalano Banton. – 7:18 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

8-second violation Raptors, imagine non-traditional PGs will see some 94-foot pressure – 7:13 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

With Fred VanVleet out vs. Hornets, it might worth noting the rest of the Raptors are shooting 32.1 per cent from three, which would be 2nd worst in NBA. With VanVleet (39.3 on 407 attempts) they shoot 34.1 which is 21st. – 7:03 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Doing Hornets/Raptors and not sharing notes/insights with the late, great Rick Bonnell absolutely sucks

Miss you, my friend – 6:53 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Tonight’s @invisalign Starting Lineup pic.twitter.com/xfRCX4Qcq0 – 6:52 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

In addition to Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes is also out with wrist swelling.

Siakam, Trent, Anunoby, Boucher and Achiuwa start. – 6:45 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Barnes (wrist) is a late add to injured list, joining Fred VanVleet (knee) and Khem Birch (nose):

Starters vs. Charlotte: Siakam, Trent, Anunoby, Boucher, Achiuwa. – 6:37 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

RaptorsPR, going through a flurry of work, now tell us Siakam, Trent, Anunoby, Boucher and Achiuwa will start this evening’s contest – 6:34 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Barnes is OUT tonight. Raptors will be without VanVleet, Birch and now Scottie vs Charlotte. – 6:33 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors update: Barnes is a no-go this evening – 6:27 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Also, James Borrego said Jalen McDaniels did not not travel with the team for its two-game trip. Timetable for McDaniels is unclear but he’s expected to be out a while. He’s apparently never had a sprained ankle so there is no history to refer back to. – 6:15 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Raptors say Scottie Barnes is questionable due to swelling in his right wrist. – 5:44 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Sounds like James Bouknight could potentially be in the mix to be included in the rotation for the second straight game. He saw time in Sunday’s loss to Atlanta with Gordon Hayward out. – 5:44 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Fun moment pre-game as @KC_Shibata told Raptors head coach Nick Nurse Japanese NBA fans were concerned re: Yuta Watanabe’s G-League stint. Said that before fans learned Watanabe had asked to go down, the attitude was “Nick Nurse, what is he doing?”. Said Nurse: “Tough crowd.” – 5:42 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Scottie Barnes is now questionable with right wrist swelling – 5:40 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raptors now saying Scottie Barnes is questionable with a right wrist swelling. – 5:40 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

No Fred VanVleet for the Raptors tonight, Nick suggested Achiuwa will replace him in a big starting lineup – 5:34 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Gordon Hayward is out for tonight’s game against Toronto. Will be the second straight game he’s missed. – 5:26 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Nurse says Precious Achiuwa will get the start tonight with Fred out. – 5:24 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Precious Achiuwa will start in VanVleet’s place. – 5:24 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

“He’s been awesome,” – Nurse says of Chris Boucher. Says turning point came after he played really poorly vs. CLE on Boxing Day. Played more to his role since. – 5:21 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

VanVleet is out (knee) vs. Hornets tonight. – 5:17 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Fred VanVleet is not playing against Charlotte on Tuesday with knee soreness. – 5:16 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Fred VanVleet won’t play tonight. – 5:16 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Fred VanVleet is out – 5:16 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Fred VanVleet will not play tonight – 5:16 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

VanVleet (knee soreness) is OUT tonight. – 5:16 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

RPR ROY Predictor standings, determined by our Rolling Player Ratings and team success:

1. Scottie Barnes: 5.51

2. Evan Mobley: 5.37

3. Franz Wagner: 4.88

4. Josh Giddey: 3.62

5. Herbert Jones: 3.38

6. Cade Cunningham: 3.3

7. Chris Duarte: 2.85

8. Omer Yurtseven: 2.16 pic.twitter.com/Zgk5rc8Oo3 – 4:20 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

There’s been a lot of “This is a big game” talk recently, but the Raptors game tonight is essentially game 1 of a 3 game series against TOR who are challengers for a play in slot. We see them all three times in the next 14 games – 3:44 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

NBA announced a new format for the Rising Stars Challenge. Might be of note considering the likelihood of LaMelo being among the 12 second-year players invited. pic.twitter.com/ptGWal3OEV – 3:17 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2016, the @Sacramento Kings DeMarcus Cousins scored a career-high 56 points in a loss to the Hornets.

Cousins, who scored 48 points the previous game, is the only player in franchise history to score at least 45 points in consecutive games. pic.twitter.com/HrSdUhYS99 – 3:01 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

Through games on Jan. 24, here’s how all members of the Toronto Raptors have fared on both ends of the floor during the 2021-22 NBA season, per TPA. pic.twitter.com/6ZWy2YEN24 – 3:00 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Most consecutive games with 39+ minutes over the last 5 years:

Fred VanVleet: 8 (active)

Damian Lillard: 8 (Aug. 2020)

Pascal Siakam: 7 (ended Sunday) – 2:16 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Fred VanVleet is now questionable for tonight’s game – 2:06 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Raptors are listing Fred VanVleet as questionable tonight vs. Charlotte with soreness in his right knee. Toronto is 0-3 in games VanVleet has missed this season. – 2:05 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Seems newsy that the Raptors just told us that Fred VanVleet is questionable with knee soreness for tonight – 1:47 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Fred VanVleet is questionable for tonight’s game with right knee soreness. – 1:47 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Afternoon hoops at The Fieldhouse. Mad Ants hosting the Maine Celtics, featuring Juwan Morgan and Denzel Valentine, today and Thursday.

Despite returning from New Orleans with the Pacers at 2am, Terry Taylor is playing and has a double-double (24/10). pic.twitter.com/pC0WznVvCc – 1:16 PM

