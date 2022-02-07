Hornets vs. Raptors: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Monday

Michael Mulford
·1 min read
Hornets vs. Raptors: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Monday
LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are home to host the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (28-26) are coming off a 104-86 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday night, as Charlotte was outscored 35-8 in the third quarter which ultimately led to their demise.

The Raptors (28-23) are coming off a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, led by Pascal Siakam’s 33 points.

How To Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Monday, Feb. 7

  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: Bally Sports SE

Notable Injuries

Hornets: Jalen McDaniels (ankle) is out.

Raptors: Goran Dragic (personal) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

Toronto Raptors

