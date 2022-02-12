Hornets vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (28-28) play against the Detroit Pistons (43-43) at Little Caesars Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 11, 2022

Charlotte Hornets 6, Detroit Pistons 6 (Q1 09:29)

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

#OxfordStrong 💙💛

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

It's Friday night. It's game time. GET HYPE!

🆚 @Detroit Pistons

🆚 @Detroit Pistons

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/eZCki9gvkL – 7:01 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Montrezl Harrell (@Montrezl Harrell) is going to wear No. 8. He said he went through about 6 numbers and ultimately settled on that number because of Kobe Bryant. The tragic accident happened on Harrell's birthday and it's his way to pay homage.

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Trezz in teal. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/XX5mjoCcRp – 6:53 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

After missing 5 games, he’s back 👀

@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/yo0HnHdDi8 – 6:52 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

All smiles for @Montrezl Harrell 😁

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/OSpzB9jPrX – 6:49 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons starters: Joseph, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Stewart. – 6:44 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

To clarify an earlier tweet, #Pistons Dwane Casey said he can’t talk about the Marvin Bagley III trade until it becomes official, which is after the physicals are done. – 6:43 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Cade Cunningham (hip pointer) is available tonight vs. #Hornets. – 6:40 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY UPDATE vs DET

Cody Martin (L Ankle/Achilles Soreness) is out.

Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.

Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/LKjkm3kihD – 6:36 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

1⃣2⃣3⃣4⃣5⃣

@CrumblCookies | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/ArwSFXVikG – 6:30 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cade Cunningham is active tonight – 6:26 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Honoring #OxfordStrong tonight at @DiscountTire Power Hour.

Thank you @planteconomyco for decorating the letters 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/w7eH3qWzgF – 6:26 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Cade Cunningham is active 👀 – 6:22 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Tonight's @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the visiting Charlotte Hornets:

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Kupchak on the Hornets trade deadline

“We have to be careful not to bring on salaries…We’ve got to plan for other players that we like on our team that at some point will be free agents and be eligible for an extension. That was a big part of our approach” pic.twitter.com/Mpy8RncYfX – 6:16 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Throughout Black History Month, we'll be sharing excerpts from Black History in Charlotte, a book written by Pamela Grundy, a local historian. First up, watch to learn more about Biddle University, now known as @JCSUniversity.

#BlackHistoryMonth | @BlueCrossNC pic.twitter.com/Jdt1dL89WQ – 6:16 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Writing a Pistons mailbag for Sunday, if anyone has questions – 6:12 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Dwane Casey said he can’t speak on the Marvin Bagley trade until he passes his physical.

(This doesn’t mean the Pistons are afraid he won’t pass his physical). – 5:47 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey says the Marvin Bagley III trade isn’t official until the physicals are done. – 5:46 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Montrezl Harrell is here. James Borrego said he will come off the bench tonight. James Bouknight is also going to get a lot of burn tonight, too. Montrezl’s arrival also means PJ Washington will play more power forward. – 5:42 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Lindy Waters III said he first attended a NBA game as an OKC Hornets game. He said he also came to thunder games when KD, Russ, and Harden ran the show.

Same, Lindy. – 4:42 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Cade Cunningham (hip pointer) is questionable and Marvin Bagley III (trade) is OUT tonight vs. #Hornets. – 4:05 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Marvin Bagley III won’t make his pistons debut tonight and Cade is questionable. – 2:44 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

How did Thursday’s trade deadline impact the 2022 NBA Draft?

🎧Big Board Pod /w @Barlowe500

nbabigboard.com/p/-podcast-tra…

Read my take on the Pacers, Blazers, Nets, Pistons and more: nbabigboard.com/p/how-the-big-… – 2:30 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

𝗙𝗲𝗯𝗿𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗶𝘀 𝟮-𝟭-𝟭 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵.

The #Pistons and @UnitedWaySEM are partnering to spread the word about United Way’s 2-1-1 helpline. If you need help, dial 𝟮-𝟭-𝟭 from any phone at any time or visit https://t.co/rKd3yorY7t. pic.twitter.com/e17dPn9jO9 – 2:11 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

"[@Montrezl Harrell] plays with a great deal of energy and passion. That goes a long way on the court, in the locker room. He's one of the elite finishers in the NBA, a very good rebounder, particularly a very good offensive rebounder."

📝@sam_perley | #AllFly – 2:01 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

#Bulls with their shaky defense had gone over in seven straight until Charlotte. Total in that game was 237.5, highest of season for Bulls. Tonight’s total is 241 – 1:55 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Marvin Bagley III (trade pending) is listed as OUT tonight. Cade Cunningham (right hip pointer) is questionable. – 1:34 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Marvin Bagley is a low-cost, high-upside gamble for the Detroit Pistons freep.com/story/sports/n… – 1:07 PM