Hornets vs. Pistons: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Tuesday
With a loss on Sunday, the Hornets (31-33) now must focus on maintaining their eighth seed spot as they travel to Detroit (19-46) on Tuesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
While Sunday’s loss dropped them to a half-game ahead of the Pacers in the 10th seed, a loss by Indiana on Monday offered a bit of separation. A win by the Hornets on Tuesday would move their lead to 1.5 games as well as moving them to within two games of the slumping Celtics in the seventh seed.
Devonte’ Graham, who missed Saturday’s game for Charlotte before playing on Sunday, will be out on Tuesday while Gordon Hayward remains out. Cody Martin, who suffered a sprained ankle on Sunday, is also out. In their loss on Monday, Detroit was without Wayne Ellington, Cory Joseph, Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee, Rodney McGruder, Jahlil Okafor and Dennis Smith Jr.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Tuesday, May 4
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports DET+
Probable starting lineups
Guard – Devonte’ Graham
Guard – Terry Rozier
Forward – Cody Martin
Forward – Miles Bridges
Center – P.J. Washington
