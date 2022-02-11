Hornets vs. Pistons: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Friday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets hit the road to take on the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (28-28) are coming off a 121-109 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, losing their sixth-straight game and and falling to .500.

The Pistons (12-42) are coming off a 116-86 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, also losers of six games in a row.

How To Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Friday, Feb. 11

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports SE

Notable Injuries

Hornets: Jalen McDaniels (ankle), Cody Martin (foot), and Gordon Hayward (ankle) are out. James Bouknight (wrist) is day-to-day.

Pistons: Marvin Bagley III (ankle) is day-to-day, Cade Cunningham (hip) and Isaiah Livers (foot) are out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

F Kelly Oubre Jr.

F Miles Bridges

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

Detroit Pistons

