Hornets vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

In this article:

The Charlotte Hornets (32-35) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (27-39) at Smoothie King Center

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $3,802,628 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $4,962,906 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday March 11, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports NO

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Home Radio: ESPN 100.3FM

Away Radio: WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!