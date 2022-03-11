Hornets vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

The Charlotte Hornets (32-35) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (27-39) at Smoothie King Center

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $3,802,628 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $4,962,906 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday March 11, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: ESPN 100.3FM
Away Radio: WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

