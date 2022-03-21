Hornets vs. Pelicans: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Monday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are home to host the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (36-35) are coming off a 129-108 blowout victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night, as Charlotte won their fourth-straight game.

The Pelicans (30-41) are fresh off a 117-112 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night, led by C.J. McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas, who combined for 51 points, 16 rebounds, and 12 assists.

How To Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Monday, March 21

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports SE

Notable Injuries

Hornets: Gordon Hayward (ankle) is out.

Pelicans: Larry Nance Jr. (knee), Zion Williamson (foot), Brandon Ingram (hamstring), and Devonte’ Graham (hip) are out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

F Kelly Oubre Jr.

F Miles Bridges

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

New Orleans Pelicans

F Naji Marshall

F Jaxson Hayes

C Jonas Valanciunas

G Herb Jones

G C.J. McCollum

