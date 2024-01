The Pelicans defeated the Hornets, 132-112. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with his first triple-double of the season and third of his career with 28 points (season-high 7-11 3PT, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists as CJ McCollum (22 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 3PT) and Jordan Hawkins (21 points, 6 rebounds, 6 3PT) totaled 43 points. LaMelo Ball (29 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists) and Terry Rozier (25 points, 7 3PT) led Charlotte in the loss.