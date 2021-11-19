Hornets vs. Pacers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Friday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets host Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets are coming off a 97-87 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night as Charlotte are winners of four-straight games.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Friday, Nov. 19

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports SE, listen on WFNZ 610 AM – 102.5 FM

Hornets vs. Wizards notable injuries:

Charlotte: P.J. Washington (left elbow hyperextension) is out.

Indiana: Chris Duarte (right shoulder soreness) is out.

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

F Gordon Hayward

F Miles Bridges

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

Indiana Pacers