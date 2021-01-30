Hornets vs. Pacers: The good, the bad and the LaMelo Ball (Jan. 29)

The Hornets raced out to a big lead early and then hung on late with timely shots from Terry Rozier and Devonte’ Graham to earn a 108-105 win over Indiana on Friday.

Behind terrific 3-point shooting, Charlotte took a lead in the second quarter that quickly grew to double digits and barely looked back. The double-digit advantage carried through most of the second and third quarters before Indiana clawed back to take a lead late in the fourth.

But a 3-pointer from Terry Rozier with 1:10 left gave the Hornets a 105-103 lead and Graham followed 18 seconds later with a 3-pointer of his own that served as enough cushion for Charlotte to hang on for the win.

All five starters finished in double figures for the Hornets, led by Rozier and P.J. Washington’s 19 points apiece. LaMelo Ball added 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds off the bench.

The Good: 3-point shooting

Charlotte came flying out of the gate and hit 16 3-pointers on the night. The team went 16-for-37 overall, good for a 43.2% rate. Rozier and Graham went 9-for-17 and P.J. Washington hit 3-of-4 from the range. Only LaMelo Ball, who missed all six of his 3-point shots, attempted a 3-pointer but did not make it. Honorable mentions: Late-game execution,

The Bad: The turnovers

The Hornets shot substantially better from the field and 3-point line than the Pacers and was level in the rebounding battle but Indiana was able to stay in the game largely due to Charlotte's turnovers. On the night, the Hornets finished with 17 turnovers that led to 22 Indiana points. When Charlotte had a chance up big to put the game away, it was turnovers that kept the Pacers in the game. And it eventually led to a close game late when the Hornets could have won going away.

The LaMelo Ball: Aggressiveness overcomes sloppiness

Ball once again struggled to hang onto the ball on Friday but he was aggressive as he had been in perhaps any game this season. His shot alluded him as he missed all six of his 3-point attempts but he all his 2-point field goals. He finished the night shooting 7-of-13 from the field overall while going 2-for-3 at the line for 16 points with seven assists and six rebounds. He did have five turnovers as well.