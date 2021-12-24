Hornets vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (16-17) play against the Denver Nuggets (15-15) at Ball Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Thursday December 23, 2021

Charlotte Hornets 15, Denver Nuggets 7 (Q1 06:46)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Looks like the Suns are switching 1-5 a bit. That was something DA said he begged the coaching staff to let him do against Charlotte and they obliged. – 9:15 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets have a first quarter lead. Haven’t said that in a while. – 9:15 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Cheers for Mason Plumlee as he’s introduced. Still gets love in Denver. – 9:06 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Jeff Green addresses the crowd before the national anthem to wish Nuggets fans a happy holidays.

Grown appreciation for Jeff. – 9:04 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Let’s end this road trip with a W! 😈

📍 – Denver, CO

🆚 – @Denver Nuggets

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/wONZ5qu9zc – 9:02 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Starting in the 🏔

@CrumblCookies | https://t.co/ogyvkEMqyP pic.twitter.com/JAWXjZEKgl – 8:47 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Congratulations to tonight’s Sit in the Front Seat winners, Presented by Your Front Range @Toyota Stores!

Click the link below for your chance to win a pair of courtside seats to an upcoming game ⤵️

👉 https://t.co/zCf71rHh7e pic.twitter.com/MFiwlfIgdp – 8:36 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Vlatko Cancar is starting at small forward for Denver tonight in place of Aaron Gordon. Cancar’s first start of the season and second of his career. – 8:33 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

First 🖐️ tonight!

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/584BFVBRBs – 8:31 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Aaron Gordon is out tonight vs. Hornets, Nuggets announce. Denver downgraded him from probable to questionable a short while ago. – 8:01 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Aaron Gordon (left hamstring soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game.

#MileHighBasketball – 8:00 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

📍 @BallArenaDenver pic.twitter.com/zIOsV5cRdP – 7:48 PM

Story continues

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Borrego said there are no minutes restrictions on Gordon Hayward tonight. pic.twitter.com/MxzP762R58 – 7:47 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs DEN

Cody Martin (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/UN7FxM6ros – 7:21 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Michael Malone says that he believes Bones Hyland will be able to play tonight. – 7:20 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Michael Malone highlights the need to bring better effort to a game that may mirror Denver’s game yesterday against a similar open court style.

Malone notes the big difference offensively is that Charlotte is an elite three-point shooting team. – 7:19 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

First person that responds to this and can make it to the Nuggets game in Denver tonight – I got two tickets for you! Merry Christmas! 🎁🎄 – 6:33 PM

PJ Washington @PJWashington

Black ball hard yb went crazy – 6:07 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Post up points per game this season:

8.6 — Joel Embiid

8

7

6

5.1 — Nikola Jokic

4.5 — Jonas Valanciunas

The gap between Embiid and 2nd place is bigger than the gap between 2nd and 35th. pic.twitter.com/htqO39DPKT – 5:45 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Over/Under 25 assists for the squad tonight?

Sign up and bet $1 on any NBA game with @PointsBetUSA and get $100 in Free Bets!

➡️ bit.ly/3kjwftV

#MileHighBasketball – 5:34 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

OFFICIAL: Following the NBA G League Showcase in Las Vegas, we have recalled Vernon Carey Jr., Kai Jones and JT Thor from the @greensboroswarm. They will rejoin the team in Charlotte following the conclusion of the team’s current six-game west coast trip.

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/Md49m7blrw – 5:30 PM

Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod

Basketball Pod Episode 47 – Useful or Useless: Markieff Morris has missed 17 consecutive games since his altercation with Nikola Jokić.

Listen to it here 👇

https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S

#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Morris #Jokic pic.twitter.com/RvjlyZOSOM – 5:29 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. have now missed a combined 51 out of 60 possible games for the Nuggets so far, and that number will keep maxing out until at least February.

Any other teams have to deal with that level of injury absence thus far? Not COVID, but injury. – 4:22 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Minor update: @kylefredrickson has you on #Nuggets coverage tonight. Singer – out for the holiday. pic.twitter.com/C244nmKuTu – 4:00 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Do we have any great gift-givers in Nuggets Nation?

We asked the squad to reveal the best gifts they’ve ever given and received 🎁

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Cq2uTcQ1lf – 4:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

📍 Denver, CO

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/OZ91YSPSDl – 3:49 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

NBA power rankings: Suns, Warriors, Nets, Jazz shoot for top spots; Nuggets make big jump

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:40 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Aaron Gordon, JaMychal Green, and Bones Hyland are all probable to play tonight against the Hornets.

However, I would expect Vlatko to play over Zeke after yesterday’s game.

Bol Bol remains in health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/EEhve27LvD – 3:19 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Bones Hyland (right ankle sprain) is probable tonight vs. the Hornets. – 3:00 PM