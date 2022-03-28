Hornets vs. Nuggets: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Monday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are home to host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Monday night and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (39-36) are fresh off a 119-110 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, as Charlotte jumped Brooklyn for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

The Nuggets (44-31) are coming off a 113-107 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night, led by Nikola Jokic’s 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists.

How To Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Monday, March 28

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports SE

Notable Injuries

Hornets: Gordon Hayward (ankle) is out.

Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr. (back) and Jamal Murray (knee) are out. JaMychal Green (foot) is day to day.

Probable Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

F Kelly Oubre Jr.

F Miles Bridges

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

Denver Nuggets

F Aaron Gordan

F Jeff Green

C Nikola Jokic

G Will Barton

G Monte Morris

