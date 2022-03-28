Hornets vs. Nuggets: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Monday
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Denver NuggetsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Brooklyn NetsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are home to host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Monday night and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Hornets (39-36) are fresh off a 119-110 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, as Charlotte jumped Brooklyn for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.
The Nuggets (44-31) are coming off a 113-107 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night, led by Nikola Jokic’s 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists.
List
Hornets vs. Nets: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks
How To Watch
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Monday, March 28
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Bally Sports SE
Notable Injuries
Hornets: Gordon Hayward (ankle) is out.
Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr. (back) and Jamal Murray (knee) are out. JaMychal Green (foot) is day to day.
Probable Starting Lineups
Charlotte Hornets
F Kelly Oubre Jr.
G LaMelo Ball
Denver Nuggets
F Aaron Gordan
C Nikola Jokic
G Monte Morris
1
1