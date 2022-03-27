Hornets vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

In this article:

The Charlotte Hornets (38-36) play against the Brooklyn Nets (39-35) at Barclays Center

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $3,214,199 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $4,475,290 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Sunday March 27, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: YES

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Home Radio: N/A

Away Radio: WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!