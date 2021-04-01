Hornets vs. Nets: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Thursday

Charlotte (24-22) makes one of its two appearances on national television on Thursday when they travel to Brooklyn (33-15), and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets own a win over the Nets this season but one on Thursday would be potentially even bigger with the playoff race looming. The Hornets enter Thursday as the four seed with a game advantage on the fifth-seed Knicks.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Rockets, the Nets listed LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Landry Shamet as out. James Harden also left Wednesday’s game with a hamstring injury. For Charlotte, Malik Monk is listed as probable.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Thursday, April 1

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

Guard – Terry Rozier

Guard – Devonte’ Graham

Forward – Gordon Hayward

Forward – P.J. Washington

Center – Bismack Biyombo

Brooklyn Nets