Hornets vs. Nets: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Sunday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets hit the road to take on Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (38-36) are coming off a 107-101 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night, as Miles Bridges, LaMelo Ball, and Terry Rozier combined for 72 points.

The Nets (39-35) are fresh off a 110-95 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday night, led by Brooklyn’s 40-21 advantage in the second quarter.

List

NBA Twitter reacts to LaMelo's game-clinching floater vs. Pelicans

How To Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Sunday, March 27

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Notable Injuries

Hornets: Gordon Hayward (ankle) is out.

Nets: Ben Simmons (back) and LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) are out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

F Kelly Oubre Jr.

F Miles Bridges

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

Brooklyn Nets

F Kevin Durant

F Bruce Brown

C Andre Drummond

G Seth Curry

G Kyrie Irving

1

1