Hornets vs. Nets: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Tuesday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte are home to host Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (32-33) are coming off a 123-117 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, as the Hornets had seven players score in double-figures, led by Terry Rozier’s 31 points.

The Nets (32-33) are coming off a 126-120 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday, as Jayson Tatum scored 54 points for the Celtics.

How To Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Tuesday, March 8

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports SE

Notable Injuries

Hornets: Jalen McDaniels (ankle) is questionable. Gordon Hayward (ankle) and James Bouknight (back) are out.

Nets: Cam Thomas (back) is questionable. LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) and Ben Simmons (reconditioning) are out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

F Kelly Oubre Jr.

F Miles Bridges

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

Brooklyn Nets

F Kevin Durant

F Bruce Brown

C Andre Drummond

G Seth Curry

G Kyrie Irving

