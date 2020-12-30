Hornets vs. Mavericks: How to watch, TV channel, start time (Dec. 30)
The Hornets (1-2) will look to build off their first win of the season with a road trip to Dallas (1-2) on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
Both Charlotte and the Mavericks are coming off big wins of different varieties. For the Hornets, an upset of the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday gave them their first win of the season. That victory came hours after the Mavericks blasted the Clippers by 51 points.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 30
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox Sports Southeast – Charlotte
Probable starting lineups
Guard – Terry Rozier
Guard – Devonte’ Graham
Forward – Gordon Hayward
Forward – P.J. Washington
Center – Bismack Biyombo
Guard – Luka Doncic
Guard – Josh Richardson
Forward – Tim Hardaway Jr.
Forward – Dorian Finney-Smith
Center – Dwight Powell