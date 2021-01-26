Hornets vs. Magic Recap: The good, the bad and the LaMelo Ball (Jan. 25)

There was no repeat fourth-quarter comeback on Monday for the Hornets in Orlando as the team split its two-game mini-series with the Magic, falling 117-108.

After building up a 15-point lead in the first quarter, Charlotte watched its advantage quickly evaporate before Orlando took the lead in the second period and never looked back.

Charlotte flirted with a rally first to close the third quarter then late in the fourth but neither came to fruition as they dropped their fourth game in the last five contests.

Gordon Hayward finished with 24 points, tying Terry Rozier for team-high honors. Devonte’ Graham added 21 and Cody Zeller chipped in 11 off the bench.

Nikola Vucevic finished with a game-high 28 points for Orlando.

The Good: The first quarter

The Hornets carried over their strong play from the fourth quarter on Sunday with a big first quarter on Monday. Charlotte jumped on the Magic early and built not only a double-digit lead but a doubled up Orlando with a 30-15 lead. Between the fourth quarter on Sunday and the first quarter on Monday, the Hornets outscored the Magic 63-33 by the time they built the 15-point lead on Monday. Honorable mentions: Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier

The Bad: The other three quarters

Even before the Hornets could get out of the first quarter with its 15-point lead, the Magic began closing the gap. Ultimately, Orlando responded with a 20-2 run to take back a lead at 35-32 that they would not relinquish. Like Sunday, the Magic built up a 20-point lead in the third quarter and though the Hornets closed the margin a bit to end the third and briefly flirted with a late comeback in the final minute, Orlando controlled the game the rest of the way. It was the opposite performance fans have come to expect from the Hornets, who typically have started slow and played catch-up the remainder of the next three periods. Honorable mentions: 3-point shooting offense, 3-point shooting defense

The LaMelo Ball: Ho-hum performance

After being one of the catalysts of the comeback on Sunday, LaMelo Ball had a mediocre game on Monday. Ball finished with nine points, four assists and two rebounds in 21 minutes. He did showcase an ability to get to the rim as all of his field goals were inside the arc. But he went 1-for-3 from the line and turned the ball over three times in the loss as well.