Hornets vs. Magic: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Thursday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are home to host the Orlando Magic on Thursday night and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (40-39) are coming off a second-straight blowout loss, falling to the Miami Heat, 144-115, as the Heat had four scorers reach above 20 points, including Tyler Herro’s 35 points off the bench.

The Magic (21-59) are coming off a 120-115 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night, led by Mo Bamba’s 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 blocks.

How To Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Thursday, April 7

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports SE

Notable Injuries

Hornets: Gordon Hayward (foot) is doubtful.

Magic: Cole Anthony (toe), Bol Bol (foot), Wendell Carter Jr. (wrist), Jonathan Isaac (knee), and Franz Wagner (ankle) are out. Gary Harris (personal reasons) is questionable.

Probable Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

F Kelly Oubre Jr.

F Miles Bridges

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

Orlando Magic

