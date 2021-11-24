Hornets vs. Magic: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Wednesday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets face the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets are coming off a 109-103 victory against the Washington Wizards on Monday night, when Terry Rozier scored a season-high 32 points.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 24

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports Southeast (Charlotte) Bally Sports Florida

Hornets at Magic notable injuries:

Charlotte: P.J. Washington (left elbow hyperextension) is questionable.

Washington: Jonathan Isaac (knee), E’Twaun Moore (knee), Cole Anthony (ankle), Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle), Gary Harris (hand), Markelle Fultz (knee) are all out.

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

F Gordon Hayward

F Miles Bridges

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

Orlando Magic