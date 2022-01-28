Hornets vs. Lakers: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Friday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are back home to host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night on ESPN, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (27-22) are fresh off a 158-126 blowout victory over the Indiana Pacers, led by Kelly Oubre Jr.’s 39-points and 10 3-pointers off the bench.

The Lakers (24-25) are fresh off a 105-87 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, where LeBron James missed the game due to right knee soreness.

List

NBA Twitter reacts to Charlotte dropping 158 points on the Pacers

How To Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Friday, Jan. 28

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Notable Injuries

Hornets: Gordon Hayward (health and safety protocols) and Jalen McDaniels (ankle) is out.

Lakers: Sekou Doumbouya (health and safety protocols) and Kendrick Nunn (knee) is out. LeBron James (knee) is questionable.

Probable Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

F Kelly Oubre Jr.

F Miles Bridges

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

Los Angeles Lakers

1

1