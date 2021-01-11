Hornets vs. Knicks: How to watch, TV channel, start time (Jan. 11)

The Hornets (5-5) look to improve their win streak to four games on Monday as they host the Knicks (5-5), who enter on the second night of a back-to-back, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Charlotte’s win streak stretched to three games on Saturday behind a triple-double from LaMelo, making him the youngest in NBA history to do so. In search of moving over .500 for the first time this season, the Hornets welcome in a Knicks side coming off a lopsided loss at home to Denver on Sunday.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Monday, Jan. 11

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports Southeast – Charlotte

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

Guard – Terry Rozier

Guard – Devonte’ Graham

Forward – Gordon Hayward

Forward – P.J. Washington

Center – Bismack Biyombo

New York Knicks