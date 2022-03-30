Hornets vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) Luka Doncic scored 34 points in a triple-double and the Dallas Mavericks routed the Lakers 128-110 on Tuesday night with Los Angeles missing LeBron James because of an ankle issue while anticipating the return of long-injured Anthony Davis. James and Davis didn't play after being listed as doubtful, which was actually an upgrade for Davis. The Lakers (31-44) are tied with San Antonio for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference with seven games remaining for both teams, although the Spurs have the tiebreaker.