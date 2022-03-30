Hornets vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest
The Charlotte Hornets (39-37) play against the New York Knicks (34-42) at Madison Square Garden
The Charlotte Hornets are spending $3,131,783 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $3,606,590 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 30, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: MSG
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
Away Radio: WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM
