Hornets vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Knicks
    New York Knicks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Boston Celtics
    Boston Celtics
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Charlotte Hornets (39-37) play against the New York Knicks (34-42) at Madison Square Garden

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $3,131,783 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $3,606,590 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 30, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: MSG
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
Away Radio: WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Recommended Stories