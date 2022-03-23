Hornets vs. Knicks: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Wednesday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are home to host the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (37-35) are coming off a 106-103 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, winning their fifth-straight game as LaMelo Ball hit the game-winning floater with under 10 seconds remaining.

The Knicks (30-42) are fresh off a 117-111 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night, as Trae Young dropped 45 points and 8 assists in the win for Atlanta.

List

NBA Twitter reacts to LaMelo's game-clinching floater vs. Pelicans

How To Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Wednesday, March 23

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports SE

Notable Injuries

Hornets: Gordon Hayward (ankle) is out.

Knicks: Nerlens Noel (foot), Derrick Rose (ankle), and Julius Randle (quad) are out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

F Kelly Oubre Jr.

F Miles Bridges

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

New York Knicks

1

1