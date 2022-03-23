Hornets vs. Knicks: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Wednesday
LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are home to host the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Hornets (37-35) are coming off a 106-103 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, winning their fifth-straight game as LaMelo Ball hit the game-winning floater with under 10 seconds remaining.
The Knicks (30-42) are fresh off a 117-111 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night, as Trae Young dropped 45 points and 8 assists in the win for Atlanta.
How To Watch
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Wednesday, March 23
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Bally Sports SE
Notable Injuries
Hornets: Gordon Hayward (ankle) is out.
Knicks: Nerlens Noel (foot), Derrick Rose (ankle), and Julius Randle (quad) are out.
Probable Starting Lineups
Charlotte Hornets
F Kelly Oubre Jr.
G LaMelo Ball
New York Knicks
