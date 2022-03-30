Hornets vs. Knicks: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Wednesday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets hit the road to take on the New York Knicks on Wednesday night and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (39-37) are coming off 113-109 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, as the Nuggets outscored the Hornets by 10 in the third quarter to help give them a cushion heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knicks (34-42) are coming off a 109-104 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, as RJ Barrett and Alec Burks led the way, combining for 56 points

How To Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Wednesday, March 30

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports SE

Notable Injuries

Hornets: Gordon Hayward (ankle) is out.

Knicks: Nerlens Noel (foot) and Derrick Rose (ankle) are out. Quentin Grimes (knee) is day to day.

Probable Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

F Kelly Oubre Jr.

F Miles Bridges

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

New York Knicks

F RJ Barrett

F Julius Randle

C Mitchell Robinson

G Evan Fournier

G Alec Burks

