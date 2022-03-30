Hornets vs. Knicks: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Wednesday
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- New York KnicksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets hit the road to take on the New York Knicks on Wednesday night and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Hornets (39-37) are coming off 113-109 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, as the Nuggets outscored the Hornets by 10 in the third quarter to help give them a cushion heading into the fourth quarter.
The Knicks (34-42) are coming off a 109-104 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, as RJ Barrett and Alec Burks led the way, combining for 56 points
List
Bulls vs. Wizards: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks
How To Watch
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Wednesday, March 30
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Bally Sports SE
Notable Injuries
Hornets: Gordon Hayward (ankle) is out.
Knicks: Nerlens Noel (foot) and Derrick Rose (ankle) are out. Quentin Grimes (knee) is day to day.
Probable Starting Lineups
Charlotte Hornets
F Kelly Oubre Jr.
G LaMelo Ball
New York Knicks
F RJ Barrett
G Alec Burks
1
1