Hornets vs. Kings: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Friday

The Charlotte Hornets are taking on the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets are coming off a tough double-digit loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday while the Kings are looking to build on their victory against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

For the Hornets, LaMelo Ball is listed as probable with a right hip contusion. Forward P.J. Washington is doubtful with a left elbow hyperextension.

For the Kings, there are no injuries to report.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports SE, listen on WFNZ 610 AM – 102.5 FM

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball

Terry Rozier

Gordon Hayward

Miles Bridges

Mason Plumlee

Sacramento Kings