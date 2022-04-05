Hornets vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

The Charlotte Hornets (40-38) play against the Miami Heat (51-28) at FTX Arena

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $3,053,489 per win while the Miami Heat are spending $2,761,573 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday April 5, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Sun
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: WAXY 790 AM / S: WRT
Away Radio: WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

