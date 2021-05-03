Hornets vs. Heat Reactions: The good, the bad and the LaMelo Ball

In their biggest game of the season, the Charlotte Hornets were outclassed by the Miami Heat at home on Sunday evening, falling 121-111.

In a contest that could have seen them re-enter the race for the sixth seed and move out of the play-in games, Charlotte led only for a short spell in the first quarter before seeing the game blown open in the second and third quarters by the Heat.

The fourth quarter saw Miami put the game to rest, expanding the lead to over 20 points before the Hornets pulled their starters.

P.J. Washington led the Hornets with 21 points. Miles Bridges had 15 and Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball each had 14.

The Good: Being back to nearly full strength

With Gordon Hayward unlikely to return soon, the Hornets were effectively at their full strength on Sunday for the first time in a long time. Devonte' Graham, after being a late scratch on Saturday, returned on Sunday. While it didn't lead to a win on Sunday, having the roster as healthy as it is for the final eight games of the season will be huge as the Hornets look to fine-tune ahead of the playoffs.

The Bad: Chances of escaping the play-in game

If the Hornets wanted to avoid taking part in the play-in games, Sunday was effectively a must-win game. The loss sees them now drop to 3.5 games behind Miami for the sixth seed with eight games remaining, a deficit that will be virtually impossible to make up. As a result, now, the only hope is to potentially outduel Boston for the seventh seed for the chance to host the play-in game. With Boston losing on Sunday as well, the gap between them and the Hornets remained at 2.5 games, though Boston also holds the tiebreaker. Of potentially greater concern is that Indiana is now just a half-game back in the ninth seed, which would drop Charlotte into the group of needing to win two games to make the playoffs instead of one.

LaMelo Ball: Improvements

In his second game back, Ball looked a little better from a scoring perspective, tallying 14 points on 6-of-14 shooting. He missed all three of his 3-point attempts and went 2-for-3 at the line. He added six rebounds, five assists and tied a career-high with four steals, though he also added five turnovers. Another optimistic note is that he played 30 minutes after playing 28 on Saturday.

