Hornets vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (40-38) play against the Miami Heat (28-28) at FTX Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday April 5, 2022

Charlotte Hornets 41, Miami Heat 36 (Q2 09:21)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

With Lowry and Dedmon out tonight, the Heat are rolling with a four-man bench unit of Herro, Robinson, Martin and Yurtseven.

So no Oladipo. – 8:10 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

This type of Duncan Robinson is the perfect boost off the bench to push this team over the top offensively

Question is how often you’ll get this version – 8:09 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of first quarter: #Hornets 32, Heat 29

Seven different players scored for the Hornets. Mason Plumlee is the only one who’s played and hasn’t scored yet. – 8:09 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of the first quarter: Hornets 30, Heat 29. Heat shooting 5 of 9 on threes, but Hornets shooting 58.3 percent from the field. – 8:08 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat go down 10 early, trail 32-29 after one. – 8:08 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Hmm, Oladipo an odd man out tonight. Also, no Markieff Morris yet. – 8:06 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Jalen McDaniels is in after only playing in garbage time on Saturday in Philly. His first shot hit the side of the backboard. – 8:05 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Herro, Robinson, Martin and Yurtseven the Heat’s four-man bench rotation tonight. – 8:05 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Duncan, Martin, Yurtseven seem to be rounding out the 9 man rotation with Herro

Yet again, Dipo and Morris seem to be situational – 8:05 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Just through eye test, they have really increased Tucker-Herro DHO’s as of late since the substitution pattern shift

Just a great combo and change of pace

Herro just needs a sliver of space, and Tucker lays that first guy out – 8:02 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Man that’s a pass from Gabe Vincent

His PnR vision has grown so much – 8:00 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Herro now in as sixth man. – 7:57 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Well Max Strus has the hardest jab step in the game

Wow lol – 7:54 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

LaMelo down to one ankle after that Strus 3. – 7:53 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Max Strus putting defenders on their butt with ball fakes now. – 7:53 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat in bonus rest of opening period, with 7:49 left in first quarter. – 7:52 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Rod Boone @rodboone

First player off the bench tonight: Cody Martin. – 7:51 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam Adebayo is the release valve against this defense

He’s been it so far – 7:50 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Hot start for the #Hornets. They hit their first 5 shots and are 3 for 3 from 3-point range. #whoaretheseguys – 7:50 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Hornets open the game on a 9-0 run. Heat has missed its first five shots. – 7:47 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat open 0 for 5, down 9-0 early. – 7:47 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Haliburton starting to heat up. He had 38 the last time he faced the #Sixers – 7:40 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Gabe Vincent starting in Kyle Lowry’s place tonight vs. Hornets. Lowry taking the night off for rest. – 7:00 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

With Kyle Lowry given the night off for rest, Gabe Vincent moves back into Heat starting lineup.

Rounded out by Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler and Max Strus. – 7:00 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The latest on who’s available for the Heat tonight against the Hornets, with only three games left in the regular season and the playoff scenarios to know miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:00 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs MIA

Gordon Hayward (L Foot Soreness) is out.

@NovantHealth | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/ePM3LM9DtS – 6:30 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

No Kyle Lowry and Erik Spoelstra tonight for Miami. They’re both out. Big game for the #Hornets to keep pace with Atlanta and Brooklyn. – 6:24 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

In this matchup with the Hornets tonight, Jimmy Butler is the major element

I immediately have images of him in the low post after drawing a Terry Rozier switch

This is the team he loves attacking switches against – 6:17 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Gordon Hayward (left foot soreness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game against the Heat. James Borrego said it’s precautionary more than anything. They don’t want to push it.

“He’s day-to-day,” Borrego said. pic.twitter.com/fvpSTNsCOh – 6:15 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra again away from Heat; Kyle Lowry given night off vs. Hornets. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Chris Quinn coaches vs. Charlotte. Dewayne Dedmon also given night off, due to ankle sprain. – 6:08 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Spoke with Miles Bridges today about his breakout season after betting on himself and you’ll never guess who he credits most for this season’s success.

“Gordon’s played a huge part in that,” he told me. “So I watch him every day.”

charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 6:05 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Chris Quinn said Kyle Lowry just “needed the day” after playing in all three games during the road trip. Of Dedmon, Quinn said he “tweaked his ankle the other night, so he’s just dealing with it day by day.” – 6:04 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs MIA 4/5

Gordon Hayward (L Foot Soreness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game #AllFly – 6:03 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: The latest on who’s available for the Heat tonight against the Hornets, with only three games left in the regular season and the playoff scenarios to know tonight miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:57 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#CHAvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (rest) and Dewayne Dedmon (ankle) have both been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Hornets.

Caleb Martin (calf), Markieff Morris (hip), P.J. Tucker (knee) and Gabe Vincent (toe) will all warm up with the intent to play. – 5:50 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Chris Quinn on Bam Adebayo:

“In my opinion, he is the defensive player of the year.” – 5:49 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Heat injury report tonight vs Charlotte:

Kyle Lowry: OUT

Dewayne Dedmon: OUT

Erik Spoelstra: OUT

Gabe Vincent: WILL PLAY

Caleb Martin: WILL PLAY

PJ Tucker: WILL PLAY

Markieff Morris: WILL PLAY – 5:45 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Update on Heat questionables:

Kyle Lowry: Out

Dewayne Dedmon: Out

P.J. Tucker: Will warm up to play

Caleb Martin: Will warm up to play

Gabe Vincent: Will warm up to play

Markieff Morris: Will warm up to play – 5:44 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry and Dewayne Dedmon are out tonight vs. Hornets.

Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris, P.J. Tucker and Gabe Vincent expected to play. – 5:44 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

UPDATE: Head Coach Erik Spoelstra (health and safety protocols) will not be available tonight. Chris Quinn will again lead the team in his place. – 5:19 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra remains out for tonight’s game vs. Hornets because of health and safety protocols. – 5:14 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra also will miss tonight’s Heat game (NBA health-and-safety protocols). Chris Quinn again will coach. – 5:12 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Erik Spoelstra will not be with the Heat again tonight. – 5:12 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Caleb Martin hopes injury trail turns into path to playoff role. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Hornets’ Borrego follow’s Spoelstra’s approach . . . and also seems a bit salty. – 2:10 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tim Hardaway on his Hall of Fame wait, the Heat accomplishment he’s most proud of and “tears of joy” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “I was just like, “I can’t take anymore rejection from the Hall.’ But I just kept that to myself. I never told anybody.” – 2:09 PM

