Hornets vs. Heat: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Saturday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are home to host the Miami Heat on Saturday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (28-25) are fresh off a last second 102-101 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night, as Cleveland’s Kevin Love hit two go-ahead free throws with 1.2 seconds remaining.

The Heat (33-20) are coming off a 112-95 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday night, led by Tyler Herro’s 24 points off the bench.

List

NBA Twitter reacts to LaMelo Ball being snubbed from All-Star team

How To Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 5

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports SE

Notable Injuries

Hornets: Jalen McDaniels (ankle) is out.

Heat: Max Strus (quad), Caleb Martin (achilles), Jimmy Butler (toe), and P.J. Tucker (knee) are day-to-day. Victor Oladipo (right knee), Markieff Morris (reconditioning), KZ Okpala (wrist), Omer Yurtseven (health and safety protocols) are out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

Miami Heat

F Jimmy Butler

F P.J. Tucker

C Bam Adebayo

G Duncan Robinson

G Kyle Lowry

1

1