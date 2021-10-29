Hornets vs. Heat: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Friday

The Charlotte Hornets are taking on the Miami Heat on Friday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets are coming off their fourth win of the season on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic while the Miami Heat are fresh off a victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

For the Hornets, Terry Rozier is listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain while P.J. Washington is out with right knee sprain.

The Heat will be without Victor Oladipo who continues to rehab his right knee injury from last season.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN, listen on WFNZ 610 AM – 102.5 FM

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Gordon Hayward

Miles Bridges

Mason Plumlee

Miami Heat